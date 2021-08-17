Ever wonder what the cast of Clerks looks like in 2021? You will not have to wonder much longer. Like, literally if you scroll down in two seconds, you’ll find out.

That’s because writer/director Kevin Smith is currently at work on Clerks III, the second sequel to his breakthrough indie comedy. Appropriately, the movie being shot in the same locations in Central New Jersey where the original film was made for $27,000 back in the early 1990s. Today, Smith revealed the first official photo of the reassembled Clerks cast, featuring original stars Brian O’Halloran and Jeff Anderson, along with Rosario Dawson and Trevor Fehrman, who joined the story in 2006’s Clerks II. (They’re not pictured, but rest assured: Both Jason Mewes and Smith are back as well as Jay and Silent Bob.)

Smith also revealed to Vanity Fair the plot of the movie, which is about ... the making of a movie not unlike Clerks. As he explained it:

The film is predicated on the idea that Randal survives a heart attack, a massive heart attack, quite like I did, and then winds up, you know, deciding that he’s wasted his life. But before he dies he wants to memorialize himself. He wants to make a movie. So our boys essentially wind up making Clerks.

While Clerks III is in color, Randal’s movie (which is titled Inconvenience) is in black and white, and will feature “many of the key moments from Clerks” recreated almost 30 years later. We’re guessing, though, that the 2020s version of Clerks doesn’t involve dumb customers at a video store. It would be tough to believe there’s still a little video store at a strip mall in suburban New Jersey. Probably that old store front is a CBD store now or something. Actually, that’s a great idea; Jay and Silent Bob could run the store. This thing practically writes itself.

Clerks III will be distributed by Lionsgate.