With Clerks 3, director Kevin Smith is going back to the beginning. A new on-set photo shared to Smith’s Instagram reveals a shot from the upcoming movie, along with a side-by-side comparison to the same shot setup from 1994’s Clerks. The ninth film set in the View Askewniverse stars original Clerks cast members Brian O'Halloran, Jeff Anderson, Jason Mewes, Marilyn Ghigliotti, and Smith himself.

Smith’s Instagram post shows O’Halloran and Anderson deep in conversation while working at the Quick Stop convenience store. The framing displayed on the camera’s monitor is nearly identical to that of the original Clerks scene, except the two actors are about three decades older. O’Halloran and Anderson are even sporting clothing that’s reminiscent of the outfits they wore in the ’90s.

“They say that those who forget the past are doomed to repeat it. Well I never forgot #clerks, but I’ve still spent the last month repeating it,” Smith wrote in his post. “The Movie-In-Movie moments in #clerks3 have been the most fun to shoot, as the cast and crew painstakingly labor to recreate my cinematic past.” Smith went on to further describe his experience shooing Clerks 3, which he called a “blissful trip to the past in the Wayback Machine.”

Check out the photo below:

The new photo also signals the nearing end of filming on Clerks 3. While there’s no set release date for Clerks 3, it was announced in July that Lionsgate would officially be distributing the film. The movie will revolve around Randal Graves (Anderson), who, after surviving a heart attack, decides to make a movie with Dante Hicks (O’Halloran) about their day-to-day lives running the Quick Stop convenience store. It doesn’t get much more meta than that.