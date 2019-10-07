Complete ‘Breaking Bad’ Video Recap: The Whole Series in 15 Minutes

Breaking Bad is back. This weekend, Netflix debuts the first-ever Breaking Bad movie, El Camino. Aaron Paul returns as Jesse Pinkman in a film written and directed by series creator Vince Gilligan. If you ever wanted to know what happened to Jesse after he escaped from the Nazis at the end of the show, this is your lucky day.

It’s been six years since Breaking Bad ended, though. That‘s a long time to remember all the intricate details of an entire series. Or maybe you never watched Breaking Bad, but you’re intrigued by all the hype around El Camino and want to check it out. Either way, this new video recap by ScreenCrush’s Ryan Arey will get you all prepped for the new film. It runs down all the big events of the series in 15 minutes. Watch it here:

