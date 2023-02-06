Watch PopCorners’ ‘Breaking Bad’ Super Bowl Ad

Fans have been clamoring for more stories about Breaking Bad’s Walt and Jesse.

(I’m not sure they necesssarily wanted those stories to involve snack chips.)

Nonetheless, that is how we have gotten this Breaking Bad reunion, featuring Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul back in their signature roles from the hit TV series. Now, instead of meth, they’re cooking up PopCorners, in an ad that will play during the Super Bowl. You can watch the clip below — which also features an appearance from another very familiar face from the Breaking Bad cast.

Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan was also involved in the spot as well. The press release announcing the campaign also includes quotes from Cranston and Paul about, what else, PopCorners. Here is what Cranston had to say about this ad:

PopCorners' desire to create a genuine extension of the franchise and a campaign that would really excite 'Breaking Bad' fans is what brought us back for this Super Bowl commercial. Walt would've been immediately drawn to the basic ingredients in PopCorners, so 'Breaking Good' made perfect sense as an alternate storyline that would've been much better for him and Jesse.

Here’s what Aaron Paul had to say about these chips:

There's nothing better than getting to revive characters who mean so much to us, surrounded by so many of our original cast and crew members, for the most exciting sports event of the year.We're grateful that PopCorners gave us the perfect opportunity to reunite our 'Breaking Bad' family, especially with a brand that I think is about to become everyone's go-to snack.

The full Breaking Bad PopCorners ad will play during the third quarter of the Super Bowl this Sunday.

