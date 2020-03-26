Read Danai Gurira’s Heartfelt Note to ‘The Walking Dead’ Fans

This post includes spoilers for Season 10 of The Walking Dead.

The time has come at last for fans of The Walking Dead to say goodbye to one of the most beloved characters of the show: Michonne. Last Sunday, Danai Gurira's badass sword fighter had her farewell episode.

Those who watch the show know it's not easy for characters to stay alive on The Walking Dead, yet Michonne has played a key role for eight seasons. In her last episode, titled "What We Become", Michonne doesn't die. Rather, she learns that ex-sheriff Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) is still alive after discovering his cowboy boots on a boat. Michonne makes it her mission to find him, thus prompting her graceful exit from the show's main narrative.

Gurira took to Twitter to share a letter she wrote to fans of her character. Read her heartfelt note below:

In her message, Gurira shared just how much playing Michonne meant to her. "Leaving Michonne was one of the hardest things I have ever done. I am so grateful for the kindness, beauty, and generosity of love that I have received over the last couple days," she said. She further described Michonne as "one of the greatest privileges of my life to play." Hopefully, we may not have seen the last of Michonne. There's a Rick Grimes solo movie supposedly in the works, which might include Michonne, if she's able to locate him in time.

The first 9 seasons of The Walking Dead are available for streaming on Netflix.