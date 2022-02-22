‘Weird’ Debuts First Photo of Daniel Radcliffe as ‘Weird Al’

It’s official: Daniel Radcliffe has gotten really weird.

There it is, the very first photo of Daniel Radcliffe as “Weird Al” Yankovic. The former Harry Potter star will headline Weird: The “Weird Al” Yankovic Story, a comedic biopic of the beloved icon of parody songs. Here was Radcliffe’s extremely serious comment on playing Yankovic in the film:

Wearing the Hawaiian shirt is a huge responsibility that I don't take lightly, and I'm honored to finally share with the world the absolutely 100 percent unassailably true story of Weird Al's depraved and scandalous life.

Here’s the full-body shot of Radcliffe in action, rocking out on the accordion, as Weird Al:

Who knew “Weird Al” had such buff arms?

The project originated at Funny or Die, where a few years ago Eric Appel made a short film with the same title as a parody of musical biopics. That version starred Aaron Paul as Yankovic. The new film will presumably maintain the same premise, but expand it to feature length. (Appel is directing the Weird feature as well.)

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

The Roku Original film will star Daniel Radcliffe in the titular role of “Weird Al” Yankovic. The biopic holds nothing back, exploring every facet of Yankovic’s life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like “Eat It” and “Like a Surgeon” to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle. WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story takes audiences on a truly unbelievable journey through Yankovic’s life and career, from gifted child prodigy to the greatest musical legend of all time.

Weird: The Weird The 'Weird Al' Yankovic Story does not yet have a premiere date, but it will debut on The Roku Channel. I can’t wait to hear Daniel Radcliffe belt out “Eat It.”