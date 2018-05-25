‘Deadpool 2’ Thanks You in New ‘Golden Girls’-style Trailer

It’s no secret that Deadpool loves the Golden Girls, and in Deadpool 2 he gets to finally have the Golden Girls-like family he’s always wanted, just, you know, with a few more mutants involved. To thank us for giving the movie a huge opening last weekend, Deadpool 2 has released a Golden Girls-style trailer that plays like the opening credits of a Deadpool sitcom — which, let’s be real, would probably be Wade Wilson’s dream come true.

The impressive part of this is they actually managed to find clips of all the movie’s characters smiling jovially at the camera in true sitcom credits fashion. Everyone, except for maybe Blind Al, looks like they’re having a wonderful time. Deadpool 2 is, after all, a family movie.

Deadpool 2 is now playing.