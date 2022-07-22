Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have been going back and forth on Twitter ahead of today’s release of Deadpool, Deadpool 2, and Logan on Disney+. Ryan Reynolds will spend more time as Deadpool since a third movie is supposedly in the works from Marvel. While it seems that Hugh Jackman has finally hung up his iconic claws, Wolverine has a healing factor, right?

It’s no secret that Deadpool joining the MCU has big ramifications for his character and the Marvel universe as a whole. Wolverine is extremely important to Wolverine’s story. That’s all we'll say about that. Anyway, with the addition of Deadpool and Deadpool 2 to Disney+, Reynolds wouldn’t be doing his job if he didn’t crack some jokes.

For a while, a lot of fans thought that Disney would never put any R-rated movies on their streaming platform. Reynolds argues the streaming service is already chock-full of traumatizing films. He said:

He argues that Snow White and the Seven Dwarves should have been rated R for the following reasons: “Breaking and entering, borderline polyandry. Pretty sure those diamonds aren’t cruelty-free.” Old Yeller for “Total ugly-cry inducing straight-up murder of Old Yeller. Also, bear abuse.” The Lion King has perhaps the longest list, for “Fratricide, mauling. Very possibly half-sibling lovin', or at least kissin’ cousins. Seriously.” Finally, we get to one of Deadpool’s most loved jokes with Bambi. “Cold-blooded killing of an innocent deer mom, that will cause lifelong trauma.”

Hugh Jackman took to Instagram with a post of his own, which was just a little more heartfelt. He said:

He also replied to the above tweets from Reynolds to say:

No amount of mutant healing factor could heal these emotional scars. Great movies for family night in!

All three films, Deadpool, Deadpool 2, and Logan are now available on Disney+.

