Watch the Trailer for ‘Devs,’ From ‘Annihilation’s Alex Garland

Alex Garland has quickly become one of our favorite genre filmmakers, thanks to his writing and directing work on movies like Ex Machina and Annihilation. His next assignment is creating, writing, and directing an eight-part series for FX (although it’s now premiering on Hulu) called Devs. The trailer makes it look like a combination of a lot of the best stuff in Ex Machina (advanced technology, ethical dilemmas) and Annihilation (weird, unnerving imagery), and generally pretty incredible.

Watch the trailer here:

I have absolutely no idea what’s going on here and I absolutely do not care. It looks incredible. Maybe the series’ synopsis will clear some stuff up:

Devs is centered around Lily Chan (Sonoya Mizuno), a computer engineer investigating a quantum computing company called Amaya, run by Forest (Nick Offerman). She believes this company is responsible for the disappearance of her boyfriend.

Devs premieres on Hulu on March 5. New episodes will appear weekly after that. The “FX on Hulu” branding is part of a new deal between the cable network and streaming site (both now controlled by Disney) that will see FX series premiere exclusively on Hulu, along with dozens of classic FX titles. I will be watching the hell out of it, I can promise you that.