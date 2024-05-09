The Bear Announces Season 3 Premiere Date With New Trailer

The Bear is back with its third Season on FX and Hulu this summer.

The acclaimed Emmy winning series starring Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bacharach premieres its latest batch of episodes in June. It continues the story of the restaurant of the title, run by the brilliant chef Carmy Berzatto (White) who gradually transforms his family’s sandwich shop into a top-flight restaurant.

At the end of last season Carmy finished transforming the old “Original Beef of Chicagoland” (based on a real restaurant in Chicago named Mr. Beef) into the fancy establishment of his dreams — but the success of The Bear comes at a high cost to Carmy’s professional life.

White himself premiered the first teaser for the season on his Instagram account, confirming the show’s June premiere date:

Here’s the official synopsis describes the season:

Carmy pushes himself harder than ever and demands excellence from his crew, who do their best to match his intensity. Their quest for culinary excellence will propel the crew to new levels and stress the bonds that hold the restaurant together. As the team grows in size, each member will strive to reach a greater level of service within their role. In the restaurant industry, you’re never on solid ground, and with that ever-changing landscape comes new challenges and opportunities. Our chefs have learned that every second counts, but this season we’ll find out if they have what it takes to make it to tomorrow.

The Bear Season 3 premieres on FX and Hulu on June 27. The Hollywood Reporter previously reported that The Bear has quietly already been renewed for Season 4 and that material for that season has already been shot simultaneously with this season.

