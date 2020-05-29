Stuck at home? So is ScreenCrush’s Matt Singer — which is why he’s watching things streaming on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Disney+, YouTube, Criterion, Tubi, and elsewhere, and then writing about what he finds. If you want to suggest something for him to watch and write about, find him on Twitter. Previous installments of this column can be found here.

Today’s Film:

Dick Tracy (1990)

Director: Warren Beatty

Writer: Jim Cash, Jack Epps Jr.

Stars: Warren Beatty, Madonna, Al Pacino

Box Office Total: $162.7 million

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 62 percent

Currently Streaming On: HBO Max

Why I Watched It: I’ve been itching to revisit Dick Tracy for the first time in at least 20 years after it appeared on Josh Spiegel’s list of the most notable Disney movies not available on Disney+. It still hasn’t shown up there — but this week it debuted on the new HBO Max streaming service. After scrolling through all 1600+ movies available on the site — and noting that Dick Tracy turns 30 years old in a matter of days — I decided to make it the first thing I watched there. Now everywhere I look I see Tracy! Tracy Tracy! along with these additional notes: