The last time we heard about Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Dolittle movie was back in March of last year, when it was revealed who would be appearing as voice talents opposite the Marvel star as the film‘s various animals (Their ranks include John Cena, Rami Malek, Kumail Nanjiani, Carmen Ejogo, Ralph Fiennes, and Tom Holland as a dog named Jip.) At that time the movie was called The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle. It even had a fancy logo with that title. It was originally scheduled to open in May of this year.

Today, we got the first trailer for the movie — which is now called just Dolittle and has a very different title treatment, and is now due in theaters in early 2020. This trailer really is something. Take a look:

Here is a plot synopsis I found for the film:

After losing his wife seven years earlier, the eccentric Dr. John Dolittle (Downey), famed doctor and veterinarian of Queen Victoria’s England, hermits himself away behind the high walls of Dolittle Manor with only his menagerie of exotic animals for company. But when the young queen (Jessie Buckley, Wild Rose) falls gravely ill, a reluctant Dolittle is forced to set sail on an epic adventure to a mythical island in search of a cure, regaining his wit and courage as he crosses old adversaries and discovers wondrous creatures.’

Dolittle opens in theaters on January 17, 2020. Most blockbusters come out in January, right? Right?!?