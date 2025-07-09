‘Dune 3’ Gets Its Official Title – And It’s Not ‘Dune Messiah’

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune and Dune: Part Two adapted Frank Herbert’s first Dune novel in two cinematic halves. Herbert’s second Dune book is called Dune Messiah, and so most assumed that Villeneuve’s adaptation of that book would likely share that title, along with its premise.

Maybe not.

According to Variety, “Denis Villeneuve‘s upcoming return to Arrakis is officially titled Dune: Part Three. Reports had called the film Dune Messiah, a nod to the 1969 book from Frank Herbert that the film will adapt as its storyline, following Paul “Muad’Dib” Atreides as he takes over as emperor. On Rentrak, the film is listed as Dune: Part Three.”

From a marketing perspective, that decision makes perfect sense. Dune: Part Two — which really was the second part of the story — was a massive box-office smash, and it ended on a cliffhanger, with Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides ascending the throne to become the Emperor of the Universe. Calling the next film Dune: Part Three suggests to casual fans that this is the direct continuation of those first two parts they saw and liked; naming it Dune Messiah might have implied that it was a totally new story with some of the same cast. That might not have made for quite the same sales pitch, even if it was technically true.

Dune: Part Three is currently expected to open in theaters in late 2026. The film is supposedly set to begin production in the weeks ahead. Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and Jason Momoa are all expected to reprise their roles from the earlier Dunes.

