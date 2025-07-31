Next James Bond Movie Hires Writer

After almost five years of waiting, the first James Bond movie of the post-Daniel Craig era finally seems to be coming together.

Amazon, who now holds the movie rights to the movie series, announced today that Steven Knight will write the script for the next Bond film, which will be the 26th official James Bond movie in the series that started way back in 1962 with Doctor No.

The film will be directed by Dune and Blade Runner 2049 filmmaker Denis Villeneuve.

Steven Knight is one of England’s busiest screenwriters of the 21st century, with a slew of well-known credits to his name. His works include creating the hit series Peaky Blinders, and writing the scripts for films like Dirty Pretty Things, Easter Promises, Locke, Pawn Sacrifice, Allied, The Girl in the Spider’s Web, Spencer, and Maria. His script for Dirty Pretty Things was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.

The best bit of trivia about Knight is that on top of all those screenplays, he also is one of the three original creators of the long-running game show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Strange but true.

The 26th Bond film does not currently have a theatrical release date. Nor does it have an actor cast to play the new James Bond. That would presumably be the next piece of the puzzle for the production to fall into place. The most recent news on that front was Kingsman star Taron Egerton essentially taking himself out of the running for the job, saying he was “too messy” to get the role. Duly noted.

