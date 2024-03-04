The following post contains SPOILERS for Dune: Part Two.

After a long wait, the second half of Frank Herbert’s Dune has been turned into an epic movie by Denis Villeneuve. And the ending strongly hints at a third Dune film, which would be based on the second Herbert novel, Dune Messiah.

So what does the end of Dune: Part Two mean, and how could it lean into a Dune: Part Three? That’s the subject of our latest video, which is also a full breakdown of Dune: Part Two, We’ll remind you how the first movie ended, how it leads into the story of Part Two, show all of the changes Villeneuve made to the novel, discuss the homages to David Lynch’s Dune in the new film, and explore how Dune Messiah could follow from this film.

