‘Dune’ Recap: What To Know Before ‘Part Two’

Dune: Part Two is definitely the part of a larger story; the second half of the tale original told in Frank Herbert’s epic sci-fi novel. Director Denis Villeneuve filmed the first half of Herbert’s book as Dune, released in 2021. The conclusion to the saga now appears in his Dune: Part Two.

While the new film begins with some very brief images and descriptions of what transpired in the first film, it really doesn’t include a big recap or montage that lays out everything that happened before. If you haven’t seen Dune in three years, or you never saw it at all, you might be a bit confused about Paul Atreides, spice, the Bene Gesserit, and more.

Our latest video is here to help. We recap everything you need to know about Dune ahead of Dune: Part Two — and in way less time than it would take to watch the movie (much less read that gigantic Herbert novel). Watch our full Dune recap below:

READ MORE: Our Full Review of Dune: Part Two

If you liked that video recapping Dune ahead of Dune: Part Two, check out more of our videos below, including our review of Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender TV series, our breakdown of the film Saltburn, and what’s next for Marvel after the firing of star Jonathan Majors. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Dune: Part Two opens in theaters this weekend. For more on Dune: Part Two check out our interview with director Denis Villeneuve.

Get our free mobile app