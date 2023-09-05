Somehow, Eddie Murphy has spent decades in Hollywood headlining comedies, but he’s never made a single Christmas movie. (Personally, I make it a point to rewatch Daddy Day Care every holiday season, but I recognize that that is just me and my weird issues.) That will finally change this year with Candy Cane Lane, a new Christmas comedy coming in December to Prime Video.

In addition to Murphy, the film also stars Tracee Ellis Ross, Jillian Bell, Thaddeus J. Mixson, Ken Marino, and Nick Offerman. So what is it about? Here is the film’s synopsis, via Amazon:

Eddie Murphy stars in this holiday comedy adventure about a man on a mission to win his neighborhood’s annual Christmas home decoration contest. After Chris (Eddie Murphy) inadvertently makes a deal with a mischievous elf named Pepper (Jillian Bell) to better his chances of winning, she casts a magic spell that brings the 12 Days of Christmas to life, and wreaks havoc on the whole town. At the risk of ruining the holidays for his family, Chris, his wife Carol (Tracee Ellis Ross), and their three children must race against the clock to break Pepper’s spell, battle deviously magical characters, and save Christmas for everyone.

Candy Cane Lane director Reginald Hudlin said of the news “I can’t wait for the world to see Candy Cane Lane. I’ve wanted to make a Christmas movie my whole life, but I wanted to do something fresh and surprising. Eddie Murphy and this hilarious cast really bring the funny, it’s super Christmas-y, and it will hit you right in the feels.”

Candy Cane Lane will premiere on Prime Video on December 1.

