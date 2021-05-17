Emily Blunt Says ‘Edge of Tomorrow 2’ Is ‘Too Expensive’ To Make

It doesn’t look like Live. Die. Repeat. is going to repeat after all.

While there have been reports through the years about the potential for a sequel to Live. Die. Repeat. — also known as Edge of Tomorrow, the film’s gone by both titles — the project still hasn’t come together some seven years after the original became a hit back in summer of 2014. With a premise that’s basically sci-fi action Groundhog Day, it would seem to lend itself to endless sequels. So where the heck are they?

According to Edge of Tomorrow co-star Emily Blunt, there are a few reasons why the movie never happened — and apparently may never happen. During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Blunt was asked about the series and the possibility of a sequel — which better be called Edge of 2morrow, if they know what’s good for them — and she did not sound optimistic of the chances of it happening. “Honestly,” she told Stern, “I think the movie’s too expensive.”

Then she added...

Honestly. I just don’t know how we’re gonna do it. And I think that It’s hard to align everyone’s schedules. I would love it. [Director] Doug Liman would love it. Tom would love it. We’d all love to do it. But I think until we figure out what’s going on with the industry — honestly, I think we need to figure out what is the next roadmap for the kinds of films that people want to make.

I’m not sure what she’s talking about regarding a roadmap; maybe Hollywood executives are being very cautious about spending on big-budget movies in this period where it’s not entirely clear when (or if) movie theaters will return to full capacity and popularity. Edge of Tomorrow was a hit, but it wasn’t so much of a blockbuster that a sequel is a guaranteed money maker. And apparently the plan for the film became very expensive, which would make it even tougher to turn a profit.

You can watch more of Blunt’s interview from Howard Stern below. Even if Edge of Tomorrow 2 doesn’t happen, Blunt did make a sequel to A Quiet Place; that opens in theaters on Friday, May 28.

The 10 Worst Horror Movie Cliches Of All Time While the horror film genre has expanded immensely over the past few decades, there’s still some annoying stereotypes that just won’t go away. Here are the worst clichés in scary movie history.