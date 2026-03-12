Colin Firth: Charming, handsome, polite, extremely British. He’s not typically one of our creepier screen presences — which might be part of why he really freaks me out in the new trailer for Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day.

Cast against type as an ominous (bearded!) authority figure, Firth seems to have mental powers of some kind? He can speak to people telepathically? And maybe control their bodies? Also his eyes are a piercing blue? He’s really terrifying all around.

Exactly who he’s playing in Disclosure Day isn’t clear, but he’s obviously a threat to the movie’s heroes, played by Emily Blunt and Josh O’Connor. They find themselves at a center of a massive government conspiracy involving aliens, train accidents, and the nightly weather forecast. Spielberg, you wild man, you.

Check out the new Disclosure Day trailer below...

For Spielberg, Disclosure Day marks a return to one of his longest-running themes: The search for alien life in the universe, and how humanity might react if it actually discovered it. Spielberg’s returned to that idea several times, from Close Encounters of the Third Kind to E.T. to War of the Worlds and even Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Spielberg not only directed Disclosure Day, he wrote the film’s story; David Koepp, screenwriter of Jurassic Park and The Lost World, along with the aforementioned War of the Worlds and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, wrote the screenplay based on Spielberg’s concept.

There’s a new poster as well. If you look at the central image with the eye and the refracted light, you can spot the shape of a classic UFO in there as well. Very subtle, but very clever.

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

If you found out we weren’t alone, if someone showed you, proved it to you, would that frighten you? This summer, the truth belongs to seven billion people. We are coming close to … Disclosure Day.

Disclosure Day is scheduled to open in theaters on June 12.

