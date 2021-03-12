Emilio Estevez Says ‘Young Guns 3’ Is ‘Definitely In The Works’

Emilio Estevez has revealed that a third Young Guns movie could be heading our way in the future. Although it’s been 30 years since Estevez saddled up as Billy the Kid in Young Guns II, the actor is confident that another installment is in the cards.

When Collider asked if a third Young Guns movie was a possibility, Estevez said it’s “definitely in the works.” He then went on to describe his character’s appeal in the Midwest. “I drive a lot and I spend a lot of time in the Midwest, and people will tell me, ‘We haven't seen you on screen for awhile. Come back! We’d love to see you in the movies again. We’d love to see you play Gordon Bombay. We’d love to see you play Billy the Kid,’” he shared. “So, I feel like we’ve ticked one box, and we’re working on ticking the other one.”

While an official deal has yet to be inked, Estevez’s enthusiasm for the project sounds pretty promising. In 1988, Estevez starred in the first Young Guns movie, which was directed by Christopher Cain. The high-profile cast also featured Kiefer Sutherland, Lou Diamond Phillips, Charlie Sheen, Dermot Mulroney, and Terrance Stamp. A box office hit, Young Guns quickly received the sequel treatment. But Estevez believes there’s some unfinished business in the iconic outlaw’s story.

“There's a lot of speculation about what happened that night, in 1881 in Fort Sumner, New Mexico. Did he die? Did he not?” Estevez continued. “And so, there’s a lot of mythical, historical and actually some factual things that we can examine, if we’re serious about going back to that franchise, as well.” As we keep an eye out for any progress on a third installment of Young Guns, you can catch Estevez in the upcoming Disney+ series The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers on March 26.

