‘The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers’ Trailer: Welcome Back, Gordon Bombay

25 years after their last live-action appearance, the Mighty Ducks are flocking to streaming.

(I’m so, so sorry.)

The story of the live-action Mighty Ducks franchise gets its first new entry in a quarter century in The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, a ten-part series coming to Disney+ next month. The series, set decades after the events of the original Mighty Ducks trilogy, is about a new team of lovable losers — I mean these guys are a regular bunch of bears who are bad news, or even a crew of giants who are little — who get some very reluctant help from Gordon Bombay, the coach of the original Ducks. Somewhere along the way Coach Bombay (Emilio Estevez) lost his love of hockey. What are the odds these new Ducks help reignite it? Yeah, probably not going to happen. He’s just going to remain a grumpy old stick in the mud the whole time. That’s my prediction.

Here’s the full trailer for the new series, which also stars Lauren Graham:

And here’s the show’s official synopsis:

In the 10-episode season set in present day Minnesota, the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team. After 12-year-old Evan Morrow (Brady Noon) is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom, Alex (Lauren Graham), set out to build their own team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of youth sports today. With the help of Gordon Bombay (Emilio Estevez), they rediscover the joys of playing just for love of the game.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers premieres on Disney+ on Friday, March 26.