Emily Blunt Says She’s Ready For ‘Edge Of Tomorrow 2’

Emily Blunt recently joined the Happy Sad Confused podcast and discussed the possibility of an Edge of Tomorrow sequel. Fresh off of Oppenheimer, she seems to be looking forward to what's next. For those who haven’t seen it, the film stars Tom Cruise opposite Emily Blunt, as the former finds himself caught in a time loop fighting aliens. The only way out is to find out how to take the aliens down.

She starts off the interview by talking about a specific script she had read for the film.

There was one that Doug [Liman] kind of slithered over to me ... I mean, I would love to make it a reality but I just don’t know when or how. And how many Mission Impossibles does [Tom Cruise] need.

She was also asked about how she feels about being known as a movie star. It seems to be a label she doesn't really like. “I just think, to me, a movie star sounds sort of too separate of what we kind of started out doing and why we love it and why I love it,” she said.

As for the possibility of Edge of 2morrow actually happening some day, Blunt added she is “so ready” if the opportunity arises, and noted that she’s “not the impediment” to the film actually getting made. So ... then who is the impediment? Present this person. And then we shall attempt to convince them to allow the film to get made, over and over, until we get it right.

