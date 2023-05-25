All 461 of Kim’s Video’s Genres

If heaven exists, I’d like to think it looks like Kim’s Video.

The legendary New York City video store, founded by businessman Yongman Kim, operated numerous locations around Manhattan from the late 1980s to the 2010s, but the best and biggest was the one on St. Mark’s Place, also known as “Mondo Kim’s,” which was three floors of pop-culture nirvana. The ground level was a record shop; the second floor sold movies and TV shows. The top level was the mother lode: A enormous video store with tens of thousands of titles — some of which were incredibly rare.

Besides the snobbiness of its clerks (which I know from first-hand experience, as both a Kim’s customer and an employee for about a year in the mid-2000s), Kim’s was best known for its mind-blowing rental selection — and for the hyper-specific way it categorized its movies, which were divided up into hundreds of sections. Most video stores had areas devoted to horror, but how many had 18 different horror sections, including shelves dedicated to Frankenstein, Mummies, Stephen King movies, and “Little Bastards” (i.e. scary movies featuring creepy kids)?

While all the Kim’s outlets went belly up by 2014, the massive collection from Mondo Kim’s was recently rescued (from a tiny town in Italy ... it’s a long story) by the Alamo Drafthouse, which now offers free rentals from the Kim’s library at its Lower Manhattan theater. At the grand opening of the new Kim’s last year, guests were given a goodie bag packaged inside an old VHS clamshell box. The back of the case lists all 461 of Kim’s genre categories in alphabetical order.

I recently came across my Kim’s clamshell, and I realized: For video store and physical media aficionados, this is kind of a valuable document. I’ve tried looking up Kim’s genres before, but there isn’t a comprehensive list online, at least that I can find. So I’m reprinting it here. Take note that while the box claims it contains “461 lurid genres!” I only count 454; the listing mistakenly includes several entries twice. But who am I to argue with the greatest video store in history?

Kim’s Video Genres

’80s Teen Classics

Action-Asia

Actionne Rigatoni (Italian Action)

Action

Action-Comic Books

Action-Italy

Action-Spy

Adventure

Adventure-Disaster

Adventure-Tarzan

Animation

Animation-Adult

Animation-Pixar

Anime

Art

Arts

Australia/Ozploitation

Blaxploitation

Comedy

Comedy-Abbott and Costello

Comedy-Classic

Comedy-Early Cinema/Silent

Comedy-European

Photo By Author Photo By Author loading...

READ MORE: What Happened to the Last Blockbuster Video on Earth

Comedy-Indie

Comedy-Japan

Comedy-Keaton, Buster

Comedy-Laurel and Hardy

Comedy-Lloyd, Harold

Comedy-Marx Brothers

Comedy-Rom-Com

Comedy-Shirley Temple

Comedy-Slobs vs. Snobs

Comedy-Stand-Up

Comedy-Three Stooges

Crime

Crime-Giallo

Crime-International

Cult

Demonic Babies

Dir: Adamson, Al

Dir: Aldrich, Robert

Dir: Allen, Woody

Dir: Almodovar, Pedro

Dir: Altman, Robert

Dir: Anderson, Lindsay

Dir: Anderson, P.T.

Dir: Anderson, Wes

Dir: Antonioni, Michelangelo

Dir: Apted, Michael

Dir: Argeno, Dario

Dir: Ashby, Hal

Dir: Assayas, Olivier

MGM MGM loading...

Dir: Bakshi, Ralph

Dir: Bava, Mario

Dir: Bergman, Ingmar

Dir: Berkeley, Busby

Dir: Bertolucci, Bernardo,

Dir: Besson, Luc

Dir: Bigelow, Kathryn

Dir: Blank, Les

Dir: Blier, Bertrand

Dir: Boetticher, Budd

Dir: Bogdanovich, Peter

Dir: Boorman, John

Dir: Borowczyk, Walerian

Dir: Brass, Tinto

Dir: Breillat, Catherine

Dir: Bresson, Robert

Dir: Brooks, Mel

Dir: Broomfield, Nick

Dir: Browning, Tod

Dir: Buchanan, Larry

Dir: Bunuel, Luis

Dir: Burnett, Charles

Dir: Burns, Ken

Dir: Burton, Tim

Dir: Cameron, James

Dir: Campion, Jane

Dir: Capra, Frank

12. Several Sheets to the Wind Anchor Bay loading...

Dir: Carpenter, John

Dir: Cassavetes, John

Dir: Castellari, Enzo

Dir: Castle, William

Dir: Chabrol, Claude

Dir: Chang Cheh

Dir: Chaplin, Charles

Dir: Chen Kaige

Dir: Clair, Rene

Dir: Clark, Bob

Dir: Clement, Rene

Dir: Clouzot, Henri-Georges

Dir: Coen Brothers

Dir: Cohen, Larry

Dir: Coppola, Francis Ford

Dir: Corbucci, Sergio

Dir: Corman, Roger

Dir: Cox, Alex

Dir: Craven, Wes

Dir: Cronenberg, David

Dir: Cukor, George

Dir: Curtiz, Michael

Dir: D’Amato, Joe

Dir: Dante, Joe

Dir: Dardennes Brothers

Dir: Dassin, Jules

Dir: De La Iglesia, Alex

Dir: De Ossorio, Amando

Dir: De Palma, Brian

Dir: De Sica, Vittorio

Dir: Del Toro, Guillermo

Dir: DeMille, Cecil B.

Dir: Demme, Jonathan

Dir: Demy, Jacques

Dir: Denis, Claire

Dir: Di Leo, Fernando

Dir: Dmytryk, Edward

Dir: Donen, Stanley

Dir: Dreyer, Carl Theodor

Dir: Eastwood, Clint

Dir: Edwards, Blake

Dir: Egoyan, Atom

Dir: Eisenstein, Sergei

Dir: Fassbender, Rainer

Dir: Fellini, Federico

Dir: Ferrara, Abel

Dir: Ferreri, Marco

Dir: The Findlays

Dir: Ford, John

Dir: Fosse, Bob

Dir: Franco, Jess

Dir: Frankenheimer, John

Dir: Frears, Stephen

Dir: Friedkin, William

Dir: Fukasaku, Kinji

Dir: Fulci, Lucio

Dir: Fuller, Samuel

Dir: Gance, Abel

Dir: Gilliam, Terry

Dir: Godard, Jean-Luc

Dir: Gordon, Stuart

Dir: Gosha, Hideo

Dir: Gray, F. Gary

Dir: Green, David Gordon

Dir: Greenaway, Peter

Dir: Griffith, D.W.

Dir: Haneke, Michael

Dir: Harrington, Curtis

Dir: Hartley, Hal

Dir: Hathaway, Henry

Dir: Hawks, Howard

Dir: Haynes, Todd

Dir: Hellman, Monte

Dir: Herzog, Werner

Dir: Hill, Jack

Dir: Hitchcock, Alfred

Dir: Hooper, Tobe

Dir: Hou Hsiao-Hsien

Dir: Hu, King

Dir: Hung, Sammo

Dir: Huston, John

Dir: Ichikawa, Kon

Dir: Jackson, Peter

Dir: Jaglom, Henry

Dir: Jarman, Derek

Dir: Jarmusch, Jim

Dir: Jeunet & Caro

Dir: Jewison, Norman

Dir: Jodorowsky, Alejandro

Dir: Kaurismaki, Aki

Dir: Kazan, Elia

Dir: KiaroStami, Abbas

Dir: Kieslowski, Krzysztof

Dir: Kim Ki-duk

Dir: Kitano, Takeshi

Dir: Kopple, Barbara

Dir: Korine, Harmony

Dir: Kramer, Stanley

Dir: Kubrick, Stanley

Dir: Kurosawa, Akira

Dir: Kurosawa, Kiyoshi

Dir: Lang, Fritz

Dir: Larraz, Jose Ramon

Dir: Lean, David

Dir: Leconte, Patrice

Dir: Lee, Ang

Dir: Lee, Spike

Dir: Leigh, Mike

Dir: Lelouch, Claude

Dir: Lenzi, Umberto

Dir: Leone, Sergio

Dir: Lester, Richard

Dir: Levinson, Barry

Dir: Lewis, Herschell Gordon

Dir: Linklater, Richard

Dir: Loach, Ken

Dir: Losey, Joseph

Dir: Lubitsch, Ernst

Dir: Lumet, Sidney

Dir: Lynch, David

Dir: Maddin, Guy

Dir: Malle, Louis

Dir: Mamet, David

Dir: Mann, Anthony

Dir: Margheriti, Antonio

Dir: Martino, Sergio

Dir: Maysles Brothers

Dir: Melville, Jean-Pierre

Dir: Merchant & Ivory

Dir: Metzger, Radley

Dir: Meyer, Russ

Dir: Miike, Takashi

Dir: Milestone, Lewis

Dir: Miller, George

Dir: Milligan, Andy

Dir: Minnelli, Vicente

Dir: Misumi, Kenji

Dir: Miyazaki, Hayao

Dir: Mizoguchi, Kenji

Dir: Moore, Michael

Dir: Morris, Errol

Dir: Murnau, F.W.

Dir: Nair, Mira

Dir: Nichols, Mike

Dir: Nolan, Christopher

Dir: Ozon, Francois

Dir: Ozu, Yasujiro

Dir: Pal, George

Dir: Park Chan-Wook

Dir: Parker, Alan

Dir: Parks, Gordon

Dir: Pasolini, Pier Paolo

Dir: Peckinpah, Sam

Dir: Penn, Arthur

Dir: Perry, Tyler

Dir: Plympton, Bill

Dir: Polanski, Roman

Dir: Pollack, Sydney

Dir: Powell, Michael

Renaissance Pictures Renaissance Pictures loading...

Dir: Raimi, Sam

Dir: Rankin & Bass

Dir: Ray, Nicholas

Dir: Ray, Satyajit

Dir: Reed, Carol

Dir: Resnais, Alain

Dir: Richardson, Tony

Dir: Riefenstahl, Leni

Dir: Rivette, Jacques

Dir: Roeg, Nicolas

Dir: Rohmer, Eric

Dir: Rollin, Jean

Dir: Romero, George

Dir: Rossellini, Roberto

Dir: Rozema, Patricia

Dir: Rudolph, Alan

Dir: Russell, Ken

Dir: Sarno, Joe

Dir: Saura, Carlos

Dir: Sayles, John

Dir: Schlesinger, John

Dir: Schlondorff, Volker

Dir: Scorsese, Martin

Dir: Scott, Ridley

Dir: Scott, Tony

Dir: Shinoda, Masahiro

Dir: Sidaris, Andy

Dir: Siegel, Don

Dir: Silver, Joan Micklin

Dir: Singleton, John

Dir: Sirk, Douglas

Dir: Soavi, Michele

Dir: Soderbergh, Steven

Dir: Sokurov, Aleksandr

Dir: Solondz, Todd

Dir: Spielberg, Steven

Dir: Steckler, Ray Dennis

Dir: Stevens, George

Dir: Stone, Oliver

Dir: Sturges, John

Dir: Sturges, Preston

Dir: Suzuki, Seijun

Dir: Szabo, Istvan

Dir: Tarantino, Quentin

Dir: Tarkovsky, Andrei

Dir: Tarr, Bela

Criterion Criterion loading...

Dir: Tati, Jacques

Dir: Tavernier, Bertrand

Dir: Taviani Brothers

Dir: Techine, Andre

Dir: Teshigahara, Hiroshi

Dir: To, Johnnie

Dir: Tornatore, Giuseppe

Dir: Truffaut, Francois

Dir: Tsai Ming-liang

Dir: Tsui Hark

Dir: Tsukamoto, Shinya

Dir: Vadim, Roger

Dir: Van Sant, Gus

Dir: Varda, Agnes

Dir: Verhoeven, Paul

Dir: Visconti, Luchino

Dir: Von Trier, Lars

Dir: Wajda, Andrzej

Dir: Walsh, Raoul

Dir: Warhol & Morrissey

Dir: Water, John

Dir: Watkins, Peter

Dir: Weir, Peter

Dir: Welles, Orson

Dir: Wenders, Wim

Dir: Wilder, Billy

Dir: Winterbottom, Michael

Dir: Wise, Robert

Dir: Wishman, Doris

Dir: Wong Kar-wai

Dir: Woo, John

Dir: Wood, Ed

Dir: Wyler, William

Dir: Zeffirelli, Franco

Dir: Zemeckis, Robert

Dir: Zhang Yimou

Dir: Zulawski, Andrzej

Photo By Author Photo By Author loading...

Disney

Documentary

Documentary-Biography

Documentary-Cinema

Documentary-esque

Documentary-Mondo

Documentary-Nature

Documentary-Science

Documentary-Sports

Documentary-War

Drafthouse Films

Drama

Drama-British

Drama-Classic

Drama-Indie

Drama-International

Drama-Romance

Early Cinema/Silent

Emanuellesploitation

Erotica

Experimental

Exploitation

Exploitation-Asia

Exploitation-Biker

Exploitation-Drugs

Exploitation-Tough Women

Family

Family-Muppets

Fantasy

Fantasy-Harryhausen, Ray

Fantasy-International

Fantasy-Jungle Thrills

Film Noir

Film Shorts

Found Footage Party

Genre

Giant Bikini Lady Covers

Photo By Author Photo By Author loading...

Horror

Horror-Asia

Horror-British

Horror-Classic

Horror-Frankenstein

Horror-Hammer

Horror-International

Horror-Italy

Horror-King, Stephen

Horror-Little Bastards

Horror-Mummies

Horror-NYC

Horror-Slasher

Horror-Spain

Horror-Vampires

Horror-Video Nasties

Horror-Werewolves

Horror-Zombie

Independent

International

International-Africa

International-Asia

International-Bollywood

International-Brazil

International-Canada

International-China

International-Czech

International-France

International-Germany

International-Greece

International-Iran

International-Israel

International-Italy

International-Japan

International-Korea

International-Mexico

International-Netherlands

International-New Zealand

International-Poland

International-Russia

International-Scandinavia

International-South America

International-Spain

International-Thailand

Just Dance!

Kaiju

Kids

LGBTQ+

Marital Arts

Martial Arts-Chan, Jackie

Martial Arts-Chow, Stephen

Martial Arts-Classic

Martial Arts-Hong Kong

Martial Arts-Japan

Photo By Author Photo By Author loading...

Martial Arts-Lee, Bruce

Martial Arts-Li, Jet

Martial Arts-Ninja

Martial Arts-Samurai

Martial Arts-Shaw Bros.

Martial Arts-Zatoichi

Mondo

Monkey Business

Music

Music-Elvis

Musical

Mystery

Mystery-Sherlock Holmes

News

Nitty Gritty NYC

Nunsploitation

NYC

NYC Documentary

NYC-Troma

Performance

Porn

Rollin’ With the Homies

Sci-Fi

Sci-Fi-International

Sci-Fi-Star Trek/Wars

Sexploitation

Shakespeare

Sharksploitation

Special Interest

Sports-Wrestling/UFC/Fighting

Television

Television-Asia

Television-British

Television-Comedy

Television-Kids

Television-Krofft, Sid and Marty

Television-Reality

Thriller

Thriller-International

War

Western

Western-Spaghetti

You can visit the Kim’s Video at the Alamo Drafthouse Lower Manhattan.

Get our free mobile app