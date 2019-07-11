‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ to Get Limited 70mm Release
As expected, Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will be his latest epic to screen in the rare 70mm format preferred by directors who still love good old fashioned celluloid film. Hollywood — Tarantino’s tribute to 1960s Los Angeles, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt as a TV actor and his stunt man, respectively — will play in 70mm at five very lucky theaters around North America. They are:
- Alamo Drafthouse New Mission, San Francisco, CA
- Arclight Cinemas Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA
- Cineplex Varsity, Toronto, Canada
- City Cinemas Village East, New York, NY
- Music Box Theatre, Chicago, IL
In addition, the Alamo Drafthouse announced that 18 additional locations around the country will be showing Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in 35mm. So if you can’t get the full-blown 70mm experience, that is a similar celluloid option. They’re also celebrating the film’s retro Hollywood vibes with a screening series called “Don’t Try This at Home” featuring movies that celebrating classic stuntwork like Hooper, The Stunt Man, and Mad Max: Fury Road.
I saw The Hateful Eight in 70mm at Village East and it was absolutely sensational. You better believe I’ll be trying to do the same for Hollywood as well. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood opens in theaters everywhere, film and digital, on July 26.
