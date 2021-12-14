‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Trailer: Michelle Yeoh Saves the Multiverse

You may remember the Daniels — Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert — as the directors of the very strange and very entertaining movie Swiss Army Man, which featured, among other things, Daniel Radcliffe as a farting corpse. (Movies really do just rehash the same three plots over and over, huh?)

The Daniels’ latest film seems very much of a piece with that style of surreal comedy. In Everything Everywhere All At Once, Michelle Yeoh stars as an ordinary woman who gets drawn into a quest to protect the multiverse from an existential threat. (Man, the multiverse is so hot right now. Whoever is the multiverse’s agent is doing a fantastic job for their client. Just really getting them out there, putting them in everything.)

The trailer looks really fun — and, among other things, the film looks like a terrific showcase for Michelle Yeoh, a wonderful actress who rarely gets to take center stage these days. Take a look:

Yes, that’s Ke Huy Quan — AKA Data from The Goonies and Short Round from Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom — making just his second film appearance in 20 years (he was in a Netflix movie that came out earlier this year called Finding ’Ohana). It’s so lovely to see him back onscreen. Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, collectively known as Daniels, the film is a hilarious and big-hearted sci-fi action adventure about an exhausted Chinese American woman (Michelle Yeoh) who can't seem to finish her taxes.

Everything Everywhere All at Once is scheduled to open in theaters on March 25.

