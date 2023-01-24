It was a year of mavericks and multiverses, of banshees and black panthers, of avatars and onions made of glass. And now it’s time to decide which was the best of the best.

The nominations for the 95th Academy Awards were announced this morning by Allison Williams and Riz Ahmed. The top vote-getters include Everything Everywhere All at Once, which was nominated 11 times including for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay. (All four of its top stars were nominated as well.) The Netflix adaptation of All Quiet on the Western Front did extremely well too, with nine nominations including Best Picture and Best International Feature, plus a slew of technical categories.

Amongst more mainstream fare, the big nominees were Top Gun: Maverick with six nominations, including Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay, plus Avatar: The Way of Water and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever both with five nominations, including a Best Picture nomination for Avatar.

Who will win this year’s Oscars? Will anyone get slapped in the face on stage? Find out when the Academy Awards are presented live on ABC on Sunday, March 27 at 8PM ET. This year’s show will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. The full list of this year’s Academy Award nominees is below:

Marvel Marvel loading...

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Costume Design

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Best Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Original Score

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Netflix Netflix loading...

Best Adapted Screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Best Original Screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tar

Triangle of Sadness

Best Live Action Short Film

“An Irish Goodbye”

“Ivalu”

“Le Pupille”

“Night Ride”

“The Red Suitcase”

Best Animated Short Film

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse”

“The Flying Sailor”

“Ice Merchants”

“My Year of Dicks”

“An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It”

A24 A24 loading...

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Berry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Original Song

Tell It Like a Woman

Top Gun: Maverick

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

RRR

Everything Everywhere All at Once

HBO Documentary Films HBO Documentary Films loading...

Best Documentary

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

Best Documentary Short

“The Elephant Whisperers”

“Haulout”

“How Do You Measure a Year?”

“The Martha Mitchell Effect”

“Stranger at the Gate”

Prime Video Prime Video loading...

Best International Feature

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Close

EO

The Quiet Girl

Best Animated Feature

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

A24 A24 loading...

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

Best Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Best Editing

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tar

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tar

Paramount Paramount loading...

Best Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Actor

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Focus Focus loading...

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett, Tar

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Director

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

The Daniels, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Todd Field, Tar

Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness

AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER 20th Century Studios loading...

Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tar

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

The Worst Oscar Best Picture Winners These movies won the Academy Awards for Best Picture over better, more deserving films.