Ezra Miller Shares Cryptic Video Targeted at KKK

Ezra Miller has some choice words for the Beulaville chapter of the North Carolina Ku Klux Klan. In a now-viral video uploaded to their Instagram, the Justice League star seemingly threatened members of the white supremacist hate group to take their own lives with their own guns.

The selfie-style video was uploaded on Thursday, quickly gaining attention from thousands of followers on the app before making its way over to Twitter. It's not uncommon for celebrities to turn to social media for a quick, casual confessional (Dwayne Johnson’s uplifting snippets are a prime example). But Miller’s cryptic, out-of-left-field approach has the public buzzing — especially the part where they referred to themself as “Mad Goose Wizard.”

“Hello. First of all, how are you all doing? Um, it’s me. Look, if y’all want to die, I suggest just killing yourselves with your own guns, okay?" says Miller in the video. "Otherwise, keep doing exactly what you’re doing right now — and you know what I am talking about — and then, you know, we’ll do it for you if that’s what you want.”

In their caption, Miller specified that their message "is not a joke" and urged their followers to "take this seriously." While it's unclear why Miller has specifically called out the Beaulaville chapter of the KKK, they made it pretty apparent that they're not messing around. Fans' response to the video has ranged from mild bewilderment to enthusiastic praise.

One Twitter user even referred to Miller's video as the "gold standard" for celebrity activism:

Another commented on the surreality of it all, but approved of Miller's efforts:

Miller’s next big-screen appearance will be in Warner Bros.’ Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, out April 15. They will also reprise their role of Barry Allen/The Flash in the upcoming standalone superhero movie The Flash, which arrives in theaters November 4.