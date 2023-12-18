The following post contains SPOILERS for The Flash. You probably know them by now. But just in case, here is your warning.

When The Flash ended with a shocking DC actor return — George Clooney! He’s Batman again! — there was some contingent of fans who thought this was not just a one-off cameo but the new status quo; that DC’s new universe under the auspices of James Gunn would feature an older Batman played by George Clooney. It wasn’t a wildly implausible theory, especially since DC had claimed that The Flash was, at least at one point, designed to be the transition between the DC Extended Universe, and whatever was to come next.

Still, I personally assumed Clooney’s full-time return to caped crusading was about as likely as Adam West rising from the dead to star in a movie adaptation of Blackest Night. And yet I had conversations with smart, well-informed people who were fully convinced the second coming of Clooney Batman was upon us.

If you felt the same way, George Clooney has some news for you: It ain’t happening.

Asked by Entertainment Tonight about how his surprising return as Bruce Wayne came about, Clooney quipped “I thought there was such a clamor for me to come back, as you know... I actually said ‘Wear my rubber [Batman suit] nipples?’ And they were like ‘Can we do without the rubber nipples?’ I was like, ‘Well, it’s not really my Batman, is it?”

When the follow-up question was whether he could be coaxed out of retirement yet again for more Bat-adventures, Clooney joked “I don’t think there’s enough enough drugs in the world.”

Clooney’s latest film as a director, The Boys in the Boat, premieres on Christmas. You can watch his full interview with Entertainment Tonight below.

