‘The Fall Guy’ Is Getting a Stunt Show at Universal Studios

What better way to commemorate the stunt-centered action of the new movie The Fall Guy than with a good old fashioned theme park stunt show?

Just in time for The Fall Guy to premiere in theaters this spring, Universal has announced they are bringing a new stunt spectacular to their Universal Studios Hollywood theme park. Officially dubbed “The Fall Guy Stuntacular Pre-Show,” it will run before showings of Universal’s long-running Waterworld stunt show.

According to the press release “this all-new, exclusive entertainment performance features an original storyline designed to provide an entertaining peek behind the curtain of how stunt performances are designed and brought to life, while celebrating the artistry of the film industry’s unsung heroes – the stunt performers.”

The film version of The Fall Guy, based on the old television series featuring Lee Majors as a Hollywood stunt man who becomes a bounty hunter, stars Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt and was directed by David Leitch.

It’s Leitch’s own 87North Productions, which is known for its stunt-heavy action films like Atomic Blonde, Nobody, and John Wick that produced The Fall Guy stunt show for Universal.

Said Leitch of the announcement...

We make movies to give audiences an experience, and what better way to amplify 87North’s brand of action storytelling than to evolve into live events. We are so thankful to our partners at Universal who embraced our ideas and gave us the platform to do something really fun and immersive with The Fall Guy.

The Fall Guy Stuntacular Pre-Show will run at Universal Studios Hollywood from April 27 to May 19. The Fall Guy film premieres in theaters on May 3.

