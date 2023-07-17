‘Stranger Things’ Haunted House Coming to Halloween Horror Nights

For some 30 years, ‘Halloween Horror Nights” have been an annual tradition at the Universal Studios theme parks. The event’s trademark is a series of haunted houses themed to iconic horror movies and TV shows. And this year, the centerpiece is a new haunted house tied to everyone’s favorite, terrifying nostalgia show: Netflix’s Stranger Things.

The new haunted house is inspired by the most recent season of the show, which aired on Netflix last summer. (There have been several previous Stranger Things haunted houses at past incarnations of Halloween Horror Nights.) You can get a first look at the new Stranger Things house below:

Here is what you can expect from the latest Stranger Things haunted house:

The “Stranger Things” haunted house mirrors the mind-bending twists and supernatural terror of Season 4, immersing guests in a heart-pounding experience alongside valiant characters from the series, including Eleven, Max, Eddie and more. Guests will find themselves on the front line of Vecna's deadly attacks on the citizens of Hawkins while traveling through iconic scenes, including the notorious Hawkins Lab, the enigmatic Creel House and Vecna's chilling mindscape. Along the way, guests will confront their deepest fears and come face to face with otherworldly creatures like demobats and even Vecna himself. In a race against the clock, guests find themselves in the ultimate showdown within Vecna's blood-red Mind Lair, striving to escape and save mankind from his deadly curse.

The Stranger Things haunted house opens at Universal Orlando on September 1 and at Universal Studios in Hollywood on September 7. Good luck saving mankind from Vecna’s deadly curse everyone.