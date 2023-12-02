First ‘Fallout’ TV Trailer Emerges From the Vault

Often great video games are favorably described as “cinematic.” And yet for decades, truly cinematic adaptations of video games eluded Hollywood. But in recent years, it seems like the people in making these adaptations are starting to get the hang of it, and we have seen things like the not terrible Sonic the Hedgehog movies and the genuinely good The Last of Us TV show.

Now we’ve got a Fallout television series from executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, previously the creators of the Westworld TV series, and from the looks of the first official teaser trailer for their show, they have made an extremely cinematic series based on one of the most cinematic game series in history. Fresh from CCXP, take a look at the first teaser below:

READ MORE: Every Video Game Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

The impressive cast of TV’s Fallout includes Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, Aaron Moten, and quite a few others you may have spotted in that trailer, like Kyle MacLachlan, Chris Parnell, and Zach Cherry. Here is the Fallout TV series’ official synopsis:

Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. 200 years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind — and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird and highly violent universe waiting for them.

Fallout premieres on Amazon’s Prime Video on April 12, 2024.

Get our free mobile app