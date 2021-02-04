‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ Halts Filming After Positive Covid Test

Production on the Warner Bros. film Fantastic Beasts 3 has shut down production once again after a positive coronavirus test from one of its crew members. The third film in the Harry Potter spinoff series was filming at the Warner Bros. studio facility in Leavesden, U.K.

“A team member from Fantastic Beasts 3 has tested positive for Covid-19,” a Warner Bros. spokesperson told Variety. “The diagnosis was confirmed as a result of required and ongoing testing that all production employees receive, and the team member is currently in isolation.” The spokesperson continued: “Out of an abundance of caution, Fantastic Beasts 3 paused production and will be back up in accordance with safety guidelines.”

This is just another setback for the David Yates-directed film, which has experienced a series of delays since it was due to begin production in March 2020. When the pandemic first hit, Fantastic Beasts 3 was pushed back to a September shoot. Then, in November, Johnny Depp was asked to leave his role of Galbert Grindelwald following his controversy with ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp was replaced by Mads Mikkelson.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them was a huge success, grossing $814 million after its 2016 release. It was followed up by 2018's Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwold, which was less praised but managed to earn $654.9 million. The newest Fantastic Beasts film, which stars Eddie Redmayne and Jude Law, is set to be released on July 15, 2022.