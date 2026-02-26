After months of negotiations, the bidding war for Warner Bros. Discovery ended after a wild couple of hours. Paramount upped its bid, WBD declared it the “superior” offer, gave Netflix four days to up its bid, and the streaming service said “Nah, we’re good.”

And with that, Warner Bros. Discovery and all of its valuable brands and intellectual properties are soon to be under the control of Paramount Skydance, which already controls a media empire that includes networks, studios, and streamers like CBS, Paramount Pictures, Paramount+, Nickelodeon, MTV, and more. The deal takes two of the biggest media companies in the world and combines them into an even bigger conglomerate.

The merger will still need to be approved, which could take months or even years. So it might not be until 2028 or 2029 or beyond until you see, say, Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt join the Justice League and team up with Robert Pattinson’s Batman or David Corenswet’s Superman.

Okay, obviously, that will never happen. But after the Paramount/Warner Bros. deal is closed, it theoretically could. So, theoretically, could a visit by the Looney Tunes to South Park or Beavis and Butt-Head. That is enormously unlikely. But it is not impossible. What a weird, weird world we live in now.

Fans inevitably want to contemplate what franchises could start to migrate to Paramount in the years ahead, so here are ten of the biggest properties that are now (at least on paper) under the company’s control...

Massive Franchises That Are Now Controlled By Paramount If Netflix successfully finalizes its deal with Warner Bros., these huge entertainment brands would all fall under the streaming giant’s control.

READ MORE: 10 Canceled TV Shows That Were Saved By Netflix