‘Fantastic Beasts’ Return in ‘The Secrets of Dumbledore’ Trailer

While Eddie Redmayne is the ostensible star of the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them series, the trailer for the latest film, The Secrets of Dumbledore, is all about the man in the title — who is played in this film in his earlier days by Jude Law sporting a very fetching beard. In the film, Dumbledore assembles a kind of magical Avengers to take down the evil wizard Grindelwald, now played by Mads Mikkelsen, who takes over for Johnny Depp from Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

The new trailer shows Dumbledore and his allies — including Redmayne’s Newt Scamander and Dan Fogler’s muggle Jacob Kowalski — banding together and doing a lot of magic-type stuff while Mikkelsen’s Grindelwald declares war on humankind. There’s also a few appearances by fantastic beasts, the creatures who at least according to the series’ title, are what these movies are all about. (They haven’t really been about that since the first movie and even then they were basically just an excuse to create a Harry Potter prequel franchise.)

What Dumbledore’s secrets are isn’t made clear; you have to see the movie for that. Here’s the new trailer:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

​​Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) knows the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) is moving to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches and one brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission, where they encounter old and new beasts and clash with Grindelwald’s growing legion of followers. But with the stakes so high, how long can Dumbledore remain on the sidelines?

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is scheduled to open in theaters on April 15.

