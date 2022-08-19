Ferris Bueller wasn’t the only one to take a day off. (Apparently.)

Almost 40 years after the iconic ’80s teen hero appeared in John Hughes’ Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, the film is getting a spinoff. My first assumption when I heard that news was that someone had convinced Matthew Broderick to reprise his role as Ferris for some kind of legacyquel about a middle-aged Bueller (“Bueller...? Bueller?”) dealing with his own teenage children, a concept that someone has to have pitched around Hollywood at some point.

Instead, via Deadline, we’re getting something called Sam and Victor’s Day Off, about the two valets who parked Cameron’s dad’s priceless Ferrari and took it for an incredible joy ride around Chicago. Per their report, “Sam and Victor’s Day Off will follow the same-day adventure of the titular valets who took the Ferrari on a joy ride in the Matthew Broderick-starrer. In the original film, the valet attendants were not given official names. They were played by Richard Edson and Larry “Flash” Jenkins, who died in 2019.”

If you don’t recall that scene, here’s a clip...

The project is being written by the creators of the hit Karate Kid spinoff/sequel series Cobra Kai, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald. They certainly know a thing or two about taking ’80s classics and updating them for a modern audience.

Still, this isn’t necessarily an update; it’s a period piece (well, now it is) set on the same day as Ferris Bueller all about those two characters getting their own adventure. It’s like Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead, only they’re not dead, and they’re tooling around town in a Ferrari.

I can’t say I’ve ever had much curiosity about those characters’ day beyond what we see in the movie, but people do love Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. Anyway, get ready to hear “Oh Yeah” by Yello about 60 million more times.

