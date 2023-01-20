Netflix Announces ‘Cobra Kai’ Will End With Season 6

After four movies and six seasons, The Karate Kid saga will finally come to an end.

That’s the word from Netflix today, as they announced that Cobra Kai, the sequel series to the original Karate Kid films, will return for a sixth season on the streamer — but that that season will also be the end of the series.

As part of the news, series creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg sent a letter to fans, which reads in part:

Our day one goal with Cobra Kai has always been to end it on our terms, leaving the Valley in the time and place we’ve always imagined. So it is with immense pride and thankfulness that we are able to announce that achievement. The upcoming Season Six will mark the conclusion of Cobra Kai. While this may be a bittersweet day for the fandom, the Miyagiverse has never been stronger.

The news also came with a video teaser for the sixth season:

Heald, Hurwitz, and Schlossberg’s letter also did say “we hope to be telling more Karate Kid stories with you down the line.” But they didn’t specify what that means. Sony recently announced a new Karate Kid movie, which these same trio of creators then revealed they were not connected to and not working on. They did say at that time that they would “love” to make a Karate Kid or Cobra Kai movie someday, so perhaps that is what this announcement is teasing.

Here is the final season’s official synopsis:

Cobra Kai never dies! After five badass seasons, Cobra Kai Season 6 will be the final showdown. The epic conclusion to the decades-long karate saga is coming soon to Netflix. Stream Cobra Kai’s first five seasons now.

Cobra Kai Season 6 doesn’t yet have an official release date on Netflix.

