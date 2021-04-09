10 Great Films That Have No Musical Score or Soundtrack

There’s no doubt that music is one of the most effective storytelling devices out there. So many iconic films have been significantly enhanced by their memorable scores. Imagine Jaws without its ominous theme, or Star Wars without its sweeping overtures. But it is possible to create a powerful movie without any music. It just takes some crafty filmmaking and a whole lot of creative vision.

Here are 10 great movies that don’t have a traditional soundtrack or score.