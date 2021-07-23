The Most Unconventional Movie Endings Ever

Most movies have a distinct beginning, middle, and end. While all three are important components of a film’s plot, the ending is what makes a lasting impression on the viewer. Some movies play it safe with tidy resolutions, while other endings wind up way out in left-field.

Whether it’s a bizarre turn of events or some risk-taking camera work, these movies’ endings don’t play by the rules. Below, we’ve collected ten of the most unconventional endings in movie history. Keep in mind that spoilers are definitely going to follow. If you’ve been putting off watching The Shining, maybe do that before reading our list.

12 Unconventional Movie Endings