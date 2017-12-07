By now you’re all familiar with Aquaman, the walking collection of action figure one-liners and whiskey swigs played by Jason Momoa in the DCEU. Thanks to Justice League, we know what Aquaman looks and sounds like — it might not even be crazy to suggest that we kind of know what he smells like, too. Salt water, whiskey, and leather, right? So while the latest image of Aquaman isn’t exactly a first look, it is most definitely our first look at Jason “MY MAN!” Momoa in his superhero’s solo movie.

The image, courtesy of EW, could also be a photo of Jason Momoa in a Janet Jackson music video circa 1997:

Those sick tats? I can dig it. That hook on his belt? I can dig it. Those glorious ocean-drenched beach waves? I CAN DIG IT. It also looks like whoever is standing to his left can dig it too, as if the camera caught him checking out Momoa’s ripped bod as he sauntered down the hall.

James Wan (The Conjuring, Furious 7) directed the Aquaman solo movie, which also stars Amber Heard as Mera, Nicole Kidman as Queen Atlanna (Aqua-mom), Willem Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko, Patrick Wilson as Orm (aka The Ocean Master), and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta.