‘Aquaman’ Director Teases Ideas for Third Movie

All but officially Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is the last film in the current DC movie universe. New DC co-CEO James Gunn is already working on his Superman movie, and about nine other movies and shows that will all fit together into a new DC movie universe. That would seem to suggest that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom could be the last time we see Jason Momoa as Aquaman.

Of course, if the film is as big of a hit as the first Aquaman — which grossed over $1 billion worldwide, and is the top-grossing DC movie of all time — you have to think that Warners will find a way to extend the franchise. And director James Wan tells Entertainment Weekly that Lost Kingdom definitely leaves room to make more movies, should Warner Bros. and DC want to do so.

AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM Warner Bros. loading...

READ MORE: The Best DC Movie Posters Ever

As Wan put it...

What I like between this one and the first one is, you really do see the growth of Arthur. He starts off as this kind of wanderer, and in the second one he finally has more of a direction of what he wants to do with his life. If and when there is a third one, that's what it should be; it should be growing these characters because I think we've set up certain things in a good place in the second movie that you can definitely draw upon in a third. I don't have any stories, but growing the characters is the biggest thing that I think the next Aquaman movie should be about.

As to the matter of whether Wan himself would like to direct a third Aquaman, he did not sound very enthusastic about the idea.

"Oh, buddy, I don't know,” he said. “This film has taken up so, so much of my life, so much of my time, all I can think about now is taking a long break.”

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is scheduled to open in theaters on December 20.

Get our free mobile app