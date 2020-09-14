The ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Mansion Is Now Available on Airbnb

If you want to live like a prince — particularly a fresh prince — there’s only one place to do it.

That’s the mansion that served as the home of the Banks family in the classic ’90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. If you want to get technical, the mansion — which was only used as the outside of the home (the interiors were shot on a soundstage, of course — is located in Brentwood. But so what? It’s the Fresh Prince mansion. And now you can stay in it for $30 a night on Airbnb.

That’s part of the special deal that Will Smith himself announced on his Instagram. According to the official Airbnb listing, five one-night stays are being offered. Perks include a “fresh pair of Jordans before shooting some b-ball in the bedroom (you read that right—IN the bedroom)” and “soaking up the sun poolside on luxe lounge chairs.” You will not have access to the house’s kitchen, but meals will be “provided and served on silver platters.” Ooh la la.

As part of this whole Fresh Prince celebration, Airbnb is making a donation to Smith’s (and the fictional Fresh Prince’s) hometown Boys & Girls Club in Philadelphia. This news comes on the heels of a similar promotion that Airbnb did with the last Blockbuster Video store left on the planet. Clearly people desperate to relive the ’90s are their target audience right now. I can’t wait until they offer to rent out an abandoned pog factory for a night!

Here was Will Smith posing in front of the Bel-Air mansion (that’s not in Bel-Air) on Instagram: