‘Friday Night Lights’ Is Becoming a Movie Again

From book to movie, TV and back again. Friday Night Lights is finally returning to the big screen, but perhaps not how you hoped – new Halloween director David Gordon Green has signed on to direct an entirely new movie iteration of the high school football drama.

Per Variety, Universal is “reimagining” Friday Night Lights with a new film that has nothing to do with the 2004 Billy Bob Thornton film or the beloved 2006 NBC series that ran for five seasons. That version in particular featured a cast of Kyle Chandler, Connie Britton, Taylor Kitsch, Jesse Plemons, Michael B. Jordan, Adrianne Palicki and more, and has sparked rumors of a revival or follow-up movie for years. Either version was based on H.G. Bissinger’s non-fiction book about the 1988 Permian High School Panthers.

Green’s version is said to follow “a completely different setting and cast of characters, while still focused on the world of high school in Texas and the impact it has the community.” Brian Grazer will executive produce.

It was four years ago that film director Peter Berg suggested the possibility of a movie for the NBC Friday Night Lights was dead, but do Panthers ever say die? Clear eyes, full hearts, wait until the new movie probably becomes another TV reboot. The system works!

Gallery: The 20 Best TV Show Revivals, Ranked