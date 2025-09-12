10 Cozy TV Shows Perfect for Fall

As autumn descends upon us not so unlike the crunchy golden leaves that mark the season, you may feel yourself pulled toward your bed or couch after work, drawn by the comfort of a cozy TV show perfect for fall.

The annual time of falling leaves, warm cups of pumpkin-spice-whatever, cooler temperatures, and shorter days brings with it a natural yearning to curl up with a familiar slice of feel-good television as we try to unwind from the bright, high energy of summer and prepare for the dark, wintry days ahead.

It’s a time of transition, nostalgia, and even homesickness for some, as holidays beckon us to visit our families and back-to-school days spark new beginnings for students in elementary school through university.

Thankfully, plenty of TV shows over the years, both new and old, have delivered a certain sense of fall familiarity, whether through their crisp, mellow atmosphere and warm aesthetic, relatable themes of family and school, or even spooky story lines that conjure images of Halloween and October chills.

Many fans have pointed to Gilmore Girls, for instance, as emblematic of autumn due to its sentimental small-town setting and narrative focus on family, school, and inevitable change—all things that align with the traditional hallmarks of the fall season. Gossip Girl also kindles the warm ‘n’ toasty energy of autumn thanks to its dark academia vibes and status as a relaxing yet compelling comfort-watch.

Other shows, such as Wednesday and Supernatural, are autumnal for a very different reason. With their eerie horror-friendly elements, macabre story lines, dark atmospheres, and focus on all things supernatural and spooky, such series plays with audiences’ sense of nostalgia and excitement for the Halloween holiday, itself a symbol of the fall season.

Whether you’re in the mood for something cozy and chill or creepy and chilling, we’ve got 10 TV shows in mind that are excellent contenders for your next autumn binge-watch. Grab your thickest sweater, pour yourself a cup of something hot, curl up on your couch, and hit play on any of these perfect TV shows for fall.

10 Cozy TV Shows Perfect for Fall From cozy, school-year coming-of-age series to spooky mysteries set in small towns, these TV shows deliver perfect autumnal vibes for fall viewing. Gallery Credit: Erica Russell

