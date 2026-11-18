A recently announced 13th Friday the 13th movie isn’t just a pie-in-the-sky wish or an idea under development. The film has already been shot. It’s got an official title and a release date. Jason is back.

Maybe that’s why producers decided to simply title the film Jason. (I guess my idea to call the 13th Friday the 13th just Friday the 13th with the “13th” bolded, italicized, and on fire was deemed too “stupid.”) Principal production on the project concludes today, and the theatrical release for the movie is now scheduled for next summer.

Jason is directed by Steve Miner, who previously helmed Friday the 13th Parts II and III; a press release announcing the film’s title and release date claims “with Miner at the helm, diehard fans can expect the terrifying, easter-egg-packed slasher thrills they crave, and a new generation of horror fans will appreciate this standalone feature as a perfect entry point into the franchise.”

Paramount Paramount

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Schuyler White is the latest actor with the honor of playing slasher supreme Jason Voorhees. His IMDb page claims he is an “11 time Guinness World Record holder for all types of a fire stunts.” As a stunt man or coordinator he’s worked on films like Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. and the recent Buddy, and he’s done special effects work on dozens of projects from Wrong Turn to Cherry to Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. He must look good in a hockey mask, too.

The new film’s cast also includes Natalie Alyn Lind, Matt Cornett, Lilia Buckingham, John Owen Lowe, Summer Madison, Selena Turner, Matthew Keoni Sato, Brook Sill, Guillermo Diaz, Johnell Young, Sencere Messiah Brown, and Bryan Gael Guzman.

Jason opens in theaters on August 13, 2027.