New ‘G.I. Joe: Retaliation’ Character Posters!

It's not a good summer movie season unless at least one film starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson or Bruce Willis pops up. Let's forget about 'The Expendables 2' for a minute and let's have your head figuratively explode with these five new posters for the super badass-looking 'G.I. Joe: Retaliation.'

This morning the Internet woke up not only to a super sweet 'Cosmopolis' trailer but eight new banners for the G.I. Joe sequel. Why? Maybe it's because they're rumored to be showing off the upcoming sequel at next week's CinemaCon. If only we can all be there to watch that series of action-filled magnificence.

In the upcoming sequel, the group is not only fighting their mortal enemy Cobra, but they are forced to contend with threats from within the government that jeopardize their very existence. Directed by Jon M. Chu, the cast includes Channing Tatum, Dwayne Johnson, Bruce Willis, Adrianne Palicki, Ray Stevenson, Ray Park, RZA and many more.

It's hard to imagine how action fans won't absolutely love this summer season. It's like every awesome action star signed a contract saying that they would be part of at least one explosive summer movie. We've got 'G.I. Joe: Retaliation,' 'The Expendables 2' and 'The Bourne Legacy.' Combining those movies with some of the sweet superhero movies ('The Avengers,' 'The Dark Knight Rises') along with some of the enticing sci-fi features ('Prometheus') scheduled to come out, these next couple of months are going to be spectacular.

Check out the eight new posters from Collider, IGN, Yahoo, Slashfilm, Coming Soon, Hey U Guys and Clone Web.