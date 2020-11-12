The nominees have officially been announced for the 30th Annual IFP (Independent Filmmaker Project) Gotham Awards. And for the first time in Gotham Awards history, all five Best Picture nominees are directed by women. The ceremony will be held on January 11, 2021, live from Cipriani Wall Street New York. The show will be presented in a hybrid format, with virtual interactive tables to reduce physical contact due to Covid-19.

First Cow, directed by Kelly Reichardt, leads the field with a total of four nominations. The other Best Picture nominees include The Assistant from Kitty Green, Never Rarely Sometimes Always from Eliza Hittman, Nomadland from Chloé Zhao, and Relic from Natalie Erika James.

“We congratulate the 2020 IFP Gotham Award nominees. In this unprecedented year we look forward to bringing the industry together and shining a light on some incredible films and television shows," said Jeffrey Sharp, Executive Director of IFP in an official statement. "We are proud to be celebrating our 30th anniversary in our resilient city, and continuing the core mission of IFP, independent storytelling.”

Here's the full list of 2020 IFP Gotham Award nominations:

Best Feature

The Assistant

First Cow

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Nomadland

Relic

Best Documentary

76 Days

City Hall

Our Time Machine

A Thousand Cuts

Time

Kino Lorber

Best International Feature

Bacurau

Beanpole

Cuties (Mignonnes)

Identifying Features

Martin Eden

Wolfwalkers

Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award

Carlo Mirabella-Davis, Swallow

Rhada Blank, The Forty Year Old Version

Andrew Patterson, Vast of Night

Channing Godfrey Peoples, Miss Juneteenth

Alex Thompson, Saint Frances

Best Screenplay

Bad Education, Mike Makowsky

First Cow, Jon Raymond and Kelly Reichardt

The Forty-Year-Old Version, Radha Blank

Fourteen, Dan Sallitt

The Vast of Night, James Montague and Craig Sanger

Best Actor

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Jude Law, The Nest

John Magaro, First Cow

Jesse Plemons, I’m Thinking of Ending Things

Netflix

Best Actress

Nicole Beharie, Miss Juneteenth

Jessie Buckley, I’m Thinking of Ending Things

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Carrie Coon, The Nest

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Breakthrough Actor

Sidney Flanigan, Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Jasmine Batchelor, The Surrogate

Kelly O’Sullivan, Saint Frances

Orion Lee, First Cow

Kingsley Ben-Adir, One Night in Miami

Breakthrough Series — Long Format

The Great

Immigration Nation

P-Valley

Unorthodox

Watchmen

Breakthrough Series — Short Format

Betty

Dave

I May Destroy You

Taste the Nation

Work in Progress