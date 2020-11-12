All Five Gotham Award Best Picture Nominees Were Directed By Women
The nominees have officially been announced for the 30th Annual IFP (Independent Filmmaker Project) Gotham Awards. And for the first time in Gotham Awards history, all five Best Picture nominees are directed by women. The ceremony will be held on January 11, 2021, live from Cipriani Wall Street New York. The show will be presented in a hybrid format, with virtual interactive tables to reduce physical contact due to Covid-19.
First Cow, directed by Kelly Reichardt, leads the field with a total of four nominations. The other Best Picture nominees include The Assistant from Kitty Green, Never Rarely Sometimes Always from Eliza Hittman, Nomadland from Chloé Zhao, and Relic from Natalie Erika James.
“We congratulate the 2020 IFP Gotham Award nominees. In this unprecedented year we look forward to bringing the industry together and shining a light on some incredible films and television shows," said Jeffrey Sharp, Executive Director of IFP in an official statement. "We are proud to be celebrating our 30th anniversary in our resilient city, and continuing the core mission of IFP, independent storytelling.”
Here's the full list of 2020 IFP Gotham Award nominations:
Best Feature
The Assistant
First Cow
Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Nomadland
Relic
Best Documentary
76 Days
City Hall
Our Time Machine
A Thousand Cuts
Time
Best International Feature
Bacurau
Beanpole
Cuties (Mignonnes)
Identifying Features
Martin Eden
Wolfwalkers
Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award
Carlo Mirabella-Davis, Swallow
Rhada Blank, The Forty Year Old Version
Andrew Patterson, Vast of Night
Channing Godfrey Peoples, Miss Juneteenth
Alex Thompson, Saint Frances
Best Screenplay
Bad Education, Mike Makowsky
First Cow, Jon Raymond and Kelly Reichardt
The Forty-Year-Old Version, Radha Blank
Fourteen, Dan Sallitt
The Vast of Night, James Montague and Craig Sanger
Best Actor
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Jude Law, The Nest
John Magaro, First Cow
Jesse Plemons, I’m Thinking of Ending Things
Best Actress
Nicole Beharie, Miss Juneteenth
Jessie Buckley, I’m Thinking of Ending Things
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
Carrie Coon, The Nest
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Breakthrough Actor
Sidney Flanigan, Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Jasmine Batchelor, The Surrogate
Kelly O’Sullivan, Saint Frances
Orion Lee, First Cow
Kingsley Ben-Adir, One Night in Miami
Breakthrough Series — Long Format
The Great
Immigration Nation
P-Valley
Unorthodox
Watchmen
Breakthrough Series — Short Format
Betty
Dave
I May Destroy You
Taste the Nation
Work in Progress
