The 24 Best A24 Movies

In 2012, a trio of Hollywood veterans — David Fenkel, John Hodges, and Daniel Katz — founded a new production and distribution company called A24, named for the road in Italy where the idea was first hatched. Within a few years, the little label had grown into the biggest name in American indie film. They’ve released several small movies that have grossed upwards of $100 million worldwide, and won the Academy Award for Best Picture in 2017 for Moonlight and again in 2023 for Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Their track record isn’t perfect — no film company’s is — but on a whole it’s awfully impressive, especially given their relatively short history and their long list of zeitgeist-shaping hits. They’ve helped discover up-and-coming filmmakers and championed veteran directors looking for artistic freedom (and, more importantly, a medium-sized budget) to make their most personal cinematic statements.

Although A24’s probably best known for their horror movies, the company’s filmography covers every genre imaginable, including some really outstanding documentaries, and they’ve recently branched out into television as well. If you don’t have an A24 title released in the last decade among your favorite films of that period, odds are you don’t go see a lot of movies. (You should work on that.)

But which is the best? That is a matter of personal preference, of course, but here are my picks. And since it’s A24 we’re talking about, I named their 24 best movies. (I’m so clever, aren’t I?)

