The Hunger Games Begin in ‘Songbirds And Snakes’ Trailer

The Hunger Games franchise begins a new chapter with The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes. The film is a prequel, and follows the rise of Coriolanus Snow and the early history of the Games. In the later entries in the series chronologically, Snow is the leader of Panem and the ruler of the Capitol.

While Snow might seem like he has himself under control most of the time, he hides a ruthless and evil interior. Of course, there must have been specific events that led him to be the way he is. A villain like him doesn’t come along out of nowhere. The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes explains those events. He was born into a rich family, but he was orphaned during the course of a war. Without spoiling too much about what's going to go down in the film, Snow is faced with some serious ethical dilemmas. Since we see how he ends up later on, it's safe to say he probably doesn't make all the right calls.

Watch the new Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes trailer below:

Francis Lawrence, director of most of the other Hunger Games sequels returns for this entry. The movie also features tons of great actors like Viola Davis and Peter Dinklage.

Here is the prequel’s official synopsis:

THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES follows a young Coriolanus (Tom Blyth) who is the last hope for his failing lineage, the once-proud Snow family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. With his livelihood threatened, Snow is reluctantly assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), a tribute from the impoverished District 12. But after Lucy Gray’s charm captivates the audience of Panem, Snow sees an opportunity to shift their fates. With everything he has worked for hanging in the balance, Snow unites with Lucy Gray to turn the odds in their favor. Battling his instincts for both good and evil, Snow sets out on a race against time to survive and reveal if he will ultimately become a songbird or a snake.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is scheduled to open in theaters on November 17.

