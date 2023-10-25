A ‘Hunger Games’ Stage Play Will Debut in 2024

The phenomenal teen fiction series, The Hunger Games, is finally coming to the stage. The show premieres in London, during the fall of 2024.

The stage show will be based on the first book in the series, written by Suzanne Collins. That means it will feature Katniss Everdeen, the character portrayed in the movie series by Jennifer Lawrence. (That means the play will be casting a new Katniss.)

Matthew Dunster (known for Hangmen) will direct, while Conor McPherson is in charge of the stageplay. The author of the series herself expressed her excitement at seeing the project come to fruition, saying:

I’m very excited to be collaborating with the amazing team of Conor McPherson and Matthew Dunster as they bring their dynamic and innovative interpretation of The Hunger Games to the London stage,” Collins said.

McPherson was honored to receive Collins’ blessing.

She has created a classic story which continues to resonate now more than ever ... In a world where the truth itself seems increasingly up for grabs, The Hunger Games beautifully expresses values of resilience, self-reliance and independent moral inquiry for younger people especially.

YA adaptations are apparently all the rage on the stage these days. The Harry Potter play has been running successfully for years in London and on Broadway; the play based on Stranger Things is set to debut on the West End in less than a month. Meanwhile, The Hunger Games film series is about to relaunch with a prequel (based on another Collins novel) The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. It opens in theaters on November 17.