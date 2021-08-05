After tackling the O.J. Simpson trial and the murder of Gianni Versace, American Crime Story will turn its attention to maybe the most infamous scandal of the last century: President Bill Clinton’s secret relationship with Monica Lewinsky, then a White House intern, which sparked his impeachment on charges of perjury and obstruction of justice.

As in previous American Crime Story seasons, Impeachment features famous faces playing the key historical figures. Beanie Feldstein plays Lewinsky and Clive Owen plays former President Clinton. The cast also includes Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton, Betty Gilpin as Ann Coulter, Billy Eichner as Matt Drudge, Margo Martindale as Lucianne Goldberg, and Anthony Green as All Gore. In the show’s first teaser, you get glimpses of Feldstein’s Lewinsky and Owen’s Clinton. Watch it below:

The season is based on Jeffrey Toobin’s book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President. (Toobin’s book about O.J. Simpson, The Run of His Life, served as the inspiration for the first season of American Crime Story, which went on to win nine Emmy Awards in 2016.) Impeachment is written by Sarah Burgess. Lewinsky herself served as a producer on the show, which adds another interesting dimension to the production.

Originally set to air in the fall of 2020, the show was pushed back even before the Covid pandemic canceled most TV production for much of last year. Impeachment: American Crime Story is now set to premiere on FX on Tuesday, September 7 at 10PM ET.

Shocking TV Twists That Fans Actually Predicted